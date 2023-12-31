Hyderabad: As India gets ready to ring in the New Year 2024 celebrations bidding adieu to 2023, the focus is on five prime metro cities where the New Year bashes draw maximum attention. Here are how Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad are planning to celebrate the New Year 2024.

Delhi: Authorities in the capital city will deploy 2,500 Delhi Traffic Police personnel to ensure smooth vehicular movement. Several restrictions including section 144 have been clamped in Delhi. According to officials, as many as 250 teams will check drunken driving on New Year's Eve. Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, and South Extension markets, among other places on the eve of New Year, will be under strict vigil.

Security has been a concern for authorities ahead of the New Year bash, especially after the blast near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi. Additional police forces have been asked to remain on standby at major hotels, pubs, malls and other sensitive places in Delhi. The authorities are in no mood to take any risk. Different units of Delhi Police including the special cell, Crime Branch and local police stations of all the districts have been put on alert to thwart any possible unsavoury happening.

Usually, New Year's Eve witnesses maximum traffic jams in Connaught Place, India Gate, Humayun's Tomb, Akshardham Temple, Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar, Red Fort and Rail Museum areas in Delhi. Given the security alert, such places have been identified where there is more movement of foreign tourists. Advisory has also been given for additional security arrangements for five-star hotels and other prominent hotels. Special attention is being given to the safety of tourists as policemen in plain uniform are being deployed at tourist places.

Strict security arrangements have been made in areas like Khan Market, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Defense Colony and Preet Vihar. Malls and parks are also being monitored in these areas as youth join New Year celebrations there in large numbers. Officials said commando squads will be deployed in Connaught Place on New Year's night. Authorities will also deploy bombs and dog squads which will move from one place to another to keep trouble-makers at bay.

Mumbai: Usually, on New Year's Eve, many Mumbaikars usually go to Konkan and Goa. There is no exception this year, too. The squares, hotels, bars, restaurants and pubs are all decked up to welcome the New Year. Some of the important monuments and prime buildings here have also been illuminated.

Gateway of India, Worli Sea Link and Beach Chowpatty are among revellers' hotspots. The Gateway of India is beautifully illuminated to welcome the New Year Worli Sealink is also decked-up. Along with this, government buildings like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Headquarters, and Mantralaya have also been given attractive electric look.

Beach Chowpatty and Garden in Mumbai are a combination of serenity and rough sea are gearing up to welcome the New Year 2024. Dadar, Bandra and Malabar Hill are the other favourite spots for merry-makers.

Bengaluru: The preparations to welcome the New Year are no less in India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, which is all geared up for the celebration. MG Road and Brigade Road are two favourite places to celebrate the New Year.

MG Road, Indira Nagar and Koramangala are the most attractive places for revellers. These are areas where exist wide variety of restaurants, pubs and malls. UB Tower or UB City, a high-rise luxury mall in Bangalore, is another favourite destination for party lovers. Every New Year's Eve, UB City organises a luxurious rooftop party with DJ music and woos party-hoppers. Electronic City and White Field, the hub of IT locations, are other happening places The area comprises plenty of modern-style pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars.

Chennai: As the clock ticks towards 2024, Chennai is abuzz with excitement, bedecked with lights, and getting ready for the grand New Year's celebrations. From Marina Beach to the heart of the city, residents are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the New Year.

Marina Beach Extravaganza: Marina Beach, the iconic tourist spot, is set to witness a massive gathering of revellers inhe New Year. The youth, in particular, are gearing up for a special celebration marked by joyous moments, laughter, and the sound of waves. However, this year, authorities have limited the gathering to two-wheelers to ensure safety.

Religious institutions, including Sandom Church, Annai Velankanni Church, Vadapalani Murugan Temple, and Mailai Kapaleeswarar Temple, are preparing for special worship services. People from diverse backgrounds will come together to exchange prayers and New Year greetings, fostering a sense of unity and joy.

In an effort to ensure a safe celebration, the Chennai Police have implemented stringent security measures. A total of 18,000 police personnel, including armed forces and the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force, have been deployed. The ban on firecrackers during the celebration aims to prioritize environmental concerns and air quality.

Chennai city police commissioner said "Adequate security arrangements have been made at public gathering spots, beaches, and places of worship. Our goal is to provide comprehensive security during the New Year celebrations."

With the coastal areas expecting a surge in visitors, authorities have taken precautions to prevent accidents. Restrictions on entering the sea from December 31 evening to January 1 have been imposed, and cavalry will be stationed along the coast for added protection. Ambulances with medical personnel will be on standby, and watchtowers will be erected for crime prevention.

Despite the shadows cast by Cyclone Michaung in some areas, the spirit of the Chennai community remains undaunted. Authorities are committed to ensuring that the New Year celebrations bring joy to all residents, showcasing the city's resilience in the face of adversity.

The Greater Chennai Police issued a statement on what to follow during the New Year celebrations. On the orders of the Chennai Police Commissioner, special security arrangements have been made by 18,000 police officers to ensure that the public celebrates the New Year peacefully and safely.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is no pushover when it comes to New Year celebration. Ramoji Fim City, the sprawling 2500-acre wonderland and iconic hub of Indian Indian movies is one of the most favourite New Year destinations in Hyderabad. A series of glittering events including cultural performances, dance dramas, parties, live shows and adventure activities along with programmes, especially for children are big draws on New Year's Eve.

Ramoji Film City's New Year Party Packages are especially designed for New Year celebrations. They consist of an exciting range of options which ensure a memorable experience for visitors.

As part of the New Year celebrations, tourists can enjoy events with live music performances, Bollywood dances, DJs, international stunts, fire acts, and stand-up comedy at Red Velvet Party Venue - Sun Fountain. Revellers can enjoy a sumptuous buffet dinner and unlimited drinks to be part of the spirit-filled celebrations. Tourists opting for the Red Velvet Party can take a tour of the world of cinema with a visit to Filmcity in the morning. Special entertainment programmes, live shows, rides, a bird park in the lap of nature, and a visit to the butterfly forest are places to visit.

Josh's Thrill Blast Party is a special attraction for celebratory guests. Engrossing music, power-packed performances, and Bollywood dance sequences are attractions. International stunts, fire actions, stand-up comedy, and an energetic DJ will allow you to dance yourself and enjoy the celebrations. A sumptuous buffet dinner and unlimited drinks can be savoured during the celebrations.

Kolkata: 'The city of joy' is getting euphoric over welcoming New Year 2024. The celebratory mirth has set already set in. Despite traffic regulations, the big cars racing along the busy have been a common sight even on the night of December 30. The absence of nip in the air is evident even at the end of December. Despite the absence of chill, there is no respite of enthusiasm.

The city wore a festive look and is decked up with lights around the boundary walls of the residences, electric poles and mostly barren trees. Some small businessmen are earning extra bucks while the middle class bearing the brunt. Commoners feel the pinch in their pockets by way of hiked cab fares and expensive fast food items. People are making a beeline in front of liquor shops.