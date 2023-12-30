MAHARASHTRA MUMBAI GEARED UP TO WELCOME NEW YEAR

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai - India's financial capital and Maharashtra's capital is all geared up to ring in the New Year. Several Mumbaikars have gone to tourist places like Konkan and Goa to welcome the new year the megacity also has a wonderful atmosphere.

Mumbaikars will throng the iconic Marine Drive, Girgam Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty, Worli Sea Face, and the Bandra Bandstand to welcome the New Year. Some of the buildings in the megacity have been illuminated for the occasion.

Here are some of the iconic places in Mumbai that you can visit to usher in the New Year.

Gateway of India, Worli Sea Link:

If you want to get a photoshoot done, the Gateway of India in south Mumbai is the perfect location. Another attractive way to celebrate the New Year is to take a drive on the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link, which connects Worli in south Mumbai to suburban Bandra. One can also take pictures at the Worli Sea Face or the Bandra Bandstand. One can also take selfies at historic buildings in South Mumbai like the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai headquarters, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, 'Mantralaya' (State secretariat).

Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty:

Another place where you can go is the Marine Drive in south Mumbai and celebrate the New Year in the vicinity of the Arabian Sea. One can also enjoy local food like Pav Bhaji, Bhel Puri, and Pani Puru at the Girgaon Chopatty in South Mumbai and Juhu Chowpatty. People can also go to Dadar Chowpatty and suburban Bandra, especially Bandra Bandstand to ring the New Year.