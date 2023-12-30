Srinagar (J&K): As 2023 is set to bid adieu, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department is gearing up for a spectacular New Year celebrations across the scenic landscapes of Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg, the three most famous tourist spots in Kashmir.

The department has hired performers from the valley to entertain thousands heading to enjoy the occasion at these locations. Among the three, Gulmarg is in the spotlight for New Year festivities and will witness a host of renowned Kashmiri singers including Aabha Hanjura, Adil Gurezi, and Afaq Shafi perform at the Golf Course. The department has arranged laser sound and light shows, along with a musical night, to welcome the New Year.

Hotels in Gulmarg, the meadow of flowers which attracts thousands to its snow-clad peaks, are running on 100 percent occupancy. Aabha Hanjura, famous for the hit "Hukus Bukus," expressed her excitement in a promotional video, while Adil Gurezi, known for "Dupt’e Nyunem Dal ki Wawan," shared his enthusiasm to perform on the grand occasion. Afaq Shafi, who recently impressed in Indian Idol auditions, is also set to enthrall the audience in Gulmarg.

Pahalgam, Kashmir's prime tourist destination in summers, offers unique charm in winters as well. It will witness performances by Kashmiri singers Ishfaq Kawa, IBM Band, Rasik, and Kohinoor band at the Pahalgam club. The IBM Band, comprising Irfan, Bilal, and Mehmeet, has been globally promoting Kashmiri music. Sonmarg, a winter haven for tourists, will also join the celebrations with live music and ice skating to captivate the visitors. The tourism department organised these events as they expect a surge in tourist arrivals during the New Year.

2023 has been a productive year for Kashmir's Tourism sector with Gulmarg alone recording 1.65 million tourist arrivals during the year. The ski-resort saw an average footfall of 5,000 tourists a day. Gulmarg witnessed a peak in tourist numbers during June and July, with June alone attracting 2,08,011 visitors. The iconic Gulmarg Gondola, Asia's highest cable car, remained a major attraction, providing panoramic views of snow-capped peaks.