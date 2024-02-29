Efforts on Cancel Visas, Passports of 'Miscreants' in Farmers Protest, Says DSP Joginder Sharma

Published : 1 hours ago

Former cricketer and 2007 T20 World Cup icon Joginder Sharma has taken a tough stance against miscreants in farmers’ protest. Notably, he is deputed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Haryana’s Ambala district. Sharma informed that strict action will be taken against the miscreants heading from Punjab to Haryana. 

On efforts to cancel passports and Visas of the alleged farmers involved in violence, the DSP of Ambala said, "We have identified involved in violence coming to Haryana from Punjab in the name of farmers' protest. We have identified them with CCTV cameras and drone cameras. We will request the Ministry and embassy to cancel their Visas and passports. Their photos, name and address will be given to the passport office. We are working on canceling their passports."

The protesting farmers had raised various demands including an ordinance on ensuring legal guarantees for MSPs. However, no conclusion has come out despite several rounds of talks between farmer unions, Government.

