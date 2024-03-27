WATCH Human-Elephant Conflict: Assam Woman Attacked by Wild Animal

Boko (Assam): Luck can save you or kill you. This anecdote came to life when visuals of a harrowing encounter between a wild elephant and a woman named Anita Chhetri went viral as she bathed in the Hahim Shingra river. The incident took place while she was bathing in the river. 

A man named Mithun Ali arrived at the location and realised the imminent danger. Even though he yelled warnings to Chhetri, she didn't have any idea about the impending threat. With incredible bravery and foresight, Ali moved to put himself between Chhetri and the approaching elephant, protecting her by deflecting its attention.

Locals gathered to guarantee Ali and Chhetri's safe escape from the peril. The community's combined efforts show how unity, cooperation and mutual support are crucial during difficult times.

