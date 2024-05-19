Groom Leaves Wedding Venue and Reaches Guwahati from Tripura to Watch IPL Match

Guwahati (Assam): An ardent fan of two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders, left his wedding and came to Guwahati from Tripura to witness the last league game of the cash-rich league at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium.

Table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders led by Shreyas Iyer are taking on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in their last league and there was a special spectator, who loved the Kolkata-based franchise.

Both the teams have already qualified for the IPL playoffs but that did not dampen the spirits of the groom. Several other spectators gathered outside the venue took selfies with the groom. For the record, the distance between Tripura, a state in northeast India, and Guwahati in Assam is around 550 kms.

Requesting the bride to wait a little more, the groom in his wedding attire arrived at the Barsapara Stadium instead of the wedding venue to support his favourite team Kolkata Knight Riders in person.

Cricket is considered as a religion in India and there are several fans like the groom, who traveled over 15 hours, just to watch his favourite players including star all-rounders Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana.

Coming to the game, Rajasthan Royals would be hoping to break their losing streak when they face a formidable KKR, who have been a different unit under coach Chandrakant Pandit and mentor Gautam Gambhir, both former India cricketers. The crowd is hopeful that local boy and Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag plays a memorable knock and ends the league state on a high.

Rajasthan Royals will miss the services of English opener Jos Buttler as he has returned to his country. If the match gets washed out, then Rajasthan Royals will be placed third as Sunrisers Hyderabad won their last league game against Punjab Kings and moved to the second spot.