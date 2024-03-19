Watch: IAF's Emergency Landing Facility Airstrip on National Highway in Andhra Pradesh

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

thumbnail

Bapatla(Andhra Pradesh): The Indian Air Force fighter and transport aircraft carried out operations on an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) airstrip on National Highway 16 near Addanki in Bapatla district on Monday. 

Su-30 and Hawk fighters successfully carried out overshoots during the activation, while An-32 and Dornier transport aircraft landed and subsequently took off from the strip. The activation showcased the high level of synergy and liaison between civil agencies such as National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), district administration, state police and the IAF towards conduct of complex multifaceted activities.

Previously, such an activation was conducted on December 29, 2022. The 4.1 km long and 33 meter wide concrete airstrip has been constructed by the NHAI as per specifications provided by the IAF. 

TAGGED:

IAF AircraftsEmergency LandingEmergency Landing AirstripIndian Air Force

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Rajasthan's Cow-Dung Wood in High Demand in 10 States, 200 Tonnes Sent to Gujarat

Rajasthan's Cow-Dung Wood in High Demand in 10 States, 200 Tonnes Sent to Gujarat

2 Min Read

Mar 18, 2024

West India's Largest Composite Auto Expo in Surat: Cars Ranging from Rs 4 Lakh to Rs 4 Crore

International Auto Expo in Surat: Cars Ranging from Rs 4 Lakh to Rs 4 Crore on Display

2 Min Read

Mar 17, 2024

Breaking will become an Olympic sport at the Paris Games in 2024.

WATCH: Breaking at the Paris Olympics

1 Min Read

Mar 15, 2024

With Bites Rare, Experts Want Sharks to Shed Scary Reputation

With Bites Rare, Experts Want Sharks to Shed Scary Reputation

1 Min Read

Mar 15, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.