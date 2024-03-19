Watch: IAF's Emergency Landing Facility Airstrip on National Highway in Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla(Andhra Pradesh): The Indian Air Force fighter and transport aircraft carried out operations on an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) airstrip on National Highway 16 near Addanki in Bapatla district on Monday.

Su-30 and Hawk fighters successfully carried out overshoots during the activation, while An-32 and Dornier transport aircraft landed and subsequently took off from the strip. The activation showcased the high level of synergy and liaison between civil agencies such as National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), district administration, state police and the IAF towards conduct of complex multifaceted activities.

Previously, such an activation was conducted on December 29, 2022. The 4.1 km long and 33 meter wide concrete airstrip has been constructed by the NHAI as per specifications provided by the IAF.