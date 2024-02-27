Two Magicians From Hyderabad Rides Blindfolded to Ayodhya for Lord Ram's Darshan

Nagpur (Maharashtra): Two magicians from Telangana’s Shamshabad have embarked on their journey blindfolded riding motorcycles to have Lord Ram’s darshan in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

The magicians are identified as Maruti Joshi and Ramkrushna, residents of Shamashabad near Hyderabad. When quizzed about the reasons why they are travelling to Ayodhya blindfolded, they said all organs in the body are working perfectly, but despite this, people do not drive properly on the roads.

"So, the lives of several people are in danger. The carelessness of the fully-fit drives can turn out to be fatal for someone. Instead, those who are blind, do not harm anyone and reach their destination. And so to create awareness about safety, we are travelling to Ayodhya and will cover a distance of 1,600 kilometres," they added.

Maruti Joshi and Ramakrishna left from Shamshabad three days ago and will reach Ayodhya on March 1. They travel at least 200 kilometres every day. The duo practised continuously for six to eight months to ride a two-wheeler blindfolded, after which they learned the art.