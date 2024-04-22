Portals of Kedarnath Dham Thrown Open for Devotees

Rudraprayag: The portals of the Kedarnath Dham Yatra were opened for all devotees after the route filled with snow was cleared. The movement of horses and mules, too, started. Following this, devotees registered online to visit the Dham. 

Sources said that the essential materials and reconstruction items have been transported to the Dham by horses and mules. The second phase of reconstruction work has also started, which was stopped in December 2023. It is expected that this time eight to nine heli services will fly to Kedarnath from places like Guptkashi, Phata, Shershi and Badasu, sources said. 

The work of registration and licensing of Dandi Kandi will be done in Sonprayag. District Panchayat Tax Inspector Gyanendra Bagwadi said that after the issuance of medical fitness certificates through camps in the district, licences for 7,000 horses and mules have now been issued. Licences will be issued after the registration of Dandi Kandi labourers in Sonprayag.

