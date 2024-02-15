Manoj Kumar Jha, Sanjay Yadav to Represent RJD in Rajya Sabha Elections

Patna (Bihar): Manoj Kumar Jha and Sanjay Yadav will represent the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar, the party said on Wednesday. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav finalised their candidature, a party statement mentioned. On Thursday, both candidates are expected to submit their nomination documents.

Jha, the national spokesperson for the party, is running for a second term in the Rajya Sabha. Yadav, a close associate of Tejashwi Yadav, the former deputy chief minister, would be appearing in Parliament for the first time. 

It is to be noted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had his first in-person meeting with Lalu Prasad Yadav following the Bihar government's transition of power and his re-entry into the NDA on Thursday. Yadav had arrived to the Assembly on Thursday along with his wife Rabri Devi when he ran into Kumar who greeted him with folded hands for 10 seconds.

The political-couple, too, returned the greeting with a customary smile before shaking hands. No bitterness was visible on faces of either party. After meeting the CM, Prasad entered the nomination room along with his two sons Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and his wife.

Thursday marked the last day of nomination for six Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar. Three candidates from NDA, Sanjay Jha, Bhim Singh and Dharamshila Gupta have filed their nominations on February 14 itself. Akhilesh Singh also filed his nomination from the Congress's side on the same day. 

