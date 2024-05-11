WATCH: Manisha, Sonakshi, Sanjeeda Dazzle in Their Ethnic Best at Heeramandi Success Bash

Mumbai: The success party of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the Netflix series by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was a star-studded affair that brought together cast members in Mumbai. The evening was a celebration of the warm reception the series had received, and the stars showed up in their glamorous attires.

Sonakshi Sinha, who played a dual role in the series, turned heads in a striking black ethnic ensemble. Manisha Koirala, on the other hand, opted for a simple yet elegant salwar suit. Sharmin Segal looked lovely in a soft baby blue outfit that suited her perfectly. Meanwhile, TV star and actor Sanjeeda Sheikh exuded regality in a vibrant yellow attire that commanded attention.

Several others, including Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taha Shah, Fardeen Khan, and father-son duo Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman also made their presence felt at the grand event.