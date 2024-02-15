Madhya Pradesh Electrician Uses Industrial Waste to Grow Flowers

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

A man from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has found a sustainable method to grow flowers in his garden using industrial waste as fertiliser. Sudhir Sahni, an electrician by profession used the waste of the factories from the Adhartal industrial area and made the rose plants grow. 

Following his experiment, agricultural scientists said that if Sahni’s trial is improved upon, industrial waste can make barren lands fertile. While executing the experiment, Shani used some chemical fertilizers along with industrial waste on the rose plants and achieved the results within three months instead of six. 

Speaking to ETV Bharat, agricultural scientist Shekhar Singh Baghel said, "This is a new method and trying this, the plantation can be done easily. When we grow a plant in a pot, the growth of the root stops after a point in time, however, this method is quite different and after applying the industrial waste with some needful fertilizers, the plants can be grown easily."

