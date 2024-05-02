Man Dies of Heart Attack inside Mosque in UP's Ghaziabad

Man Suffers Heart Attack Inside Mosque in Ghaziabad (Source: ETV Bharat/ Special arrangement)

Ghaziabad: An elderly man suffered a heart attack inside a mosque before offering namaz in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. He died minutes after suffering a stroke. The incident took place in the Muradnagar area on Wednesday. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the mosque. The deceased has been identified as Hanif (70), a resident of Adarsh Colony.

Shadab, a local resident, said that Hanif was sitting in the mosque and was waiting to offer the namaz. The video shows Hanif fell all of a sudden and died. The people present in the mosque rushed towards him, but he breathed his last before shifting to a hospital.

Earlier, a poet collapsed and died of a heart attack while reciting poetry on stage in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur. The poet was reciting poetry at the Poetry Festival at Bibi Singh Auditorium of Pantnagar Agricultural University. The deceased was identified as Subhash Chaturvedi, a resident of Pantnagar.

