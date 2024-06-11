Man Assumed to Be Dead Wakes up from Slumber While Pulling from a Pond in Telangana

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

thumbnail
A labourer, who was assumed to be dead, woke up from slumber in a pond in the Hanamakonda district of Telangana when a cop pulled him out (ETV Bharat)

Hanamakonda (Telangana): In the quiet town of Hanamakonda, something unusual happened on a typical Monday morning that surprised both the locals and the authorities. In Reddypuram Kovelakunta of Hanamakonda, a man decided to take a nap in a pond. From 7 am as until noon, he lay in the water, unaware of the world around him.

Passersby, seeing him lying in the water, assumed that he was dead and quickly called the local KU police and emergency services. A policeman pulled what he thought was a dead body out of the pond.

But while pulling him he was shocked to see the man wake up. The man, who is from Nellore district and works as a labourer in Kazipet, explained that he had gone into the pond to cool off from the intense heat, not realising the trouble it would cause.

The police took him to the station to ask more questions. The man then explained to the police that he was working for 12 hours a day under the scorching sun at a granite quarry for the past 10 days. Hence, he entered the water to beat the summer heat.

His unusual way of staying cool showed how far people might go to escape the summer heat. The incident quickly spread on social media, capturing everyone's attention and turning an ordinary moment into an interesting story.

TAGGED:

DEAD MAN WAKES UPHANAMAKONDA IN TELANGANAMAN ASSUMED TO BE DEAD WAKES UP

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

150-Years-Old Banyan Tree at Bihar's Gopalganj

WATCH: 150-Yrs-Old Banyan Tree Grows Like a Mini Forest with 200 Trunks; 5 Degrees Cooler than Surroundings

2 Min Read

Jun 10, 2024

Crocodile Hunts Goat at Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park

WATCH: Crocodile Snatches Goat, Vanishes into River in a Jiffy at Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park

1 Min Read

Jun 10, 2024

Shraddha Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor

Kapoor Trio Spotted in Juhu: Shraddha, Khushi, and Shanaya Ace Their Fitness Routines - Watch

1 Min Read

Jun 10, 2024

In 2016, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, for his contribution to journalism, literature and education.

Ramoji Rao Passes Away: Young Engineer Pays Last Respect With Scintillating Chalk Art

1 Min Read

Jun 9, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.