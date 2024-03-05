Leopard Escapes from Quarantine Centre near Pune Zoo

Pune (Maharashtra): A leopard that was quarantined escaped from the Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (WARRC) in the vicinity of Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Kartaj here has been identified as Sachin. The sight of 'Sachin' has been caught on CCTV. 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to the citizens not to worry and there is no reason to fear. Senior Zoo officials said 'Sachin' was spotted in the battery area of the museum. "We have deployed around 200 people to search for this leopard. The CCTV footage where the leopard was spotted has come. We will use thermal drones to catch the leopard," zoo officials added. The leopard was brought to Pune from Hampi in Karnataka under the animal exchange programme. It is understood that the leopard might have escaped from the quarantine centre between 3 am and 5 am. 

