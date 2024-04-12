Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan visit Ranthambore National Park

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 10:59 PM IST

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): Ranthambore National Park has always been very popular among celebrities. Be it local or foreign. Celebrities have been coming to the Ranthambore National Park all year round.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson along with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and Australian left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson reached Ranthambore. It is understood all three cricketers, who are playing for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) stayed in a hotel near Ranthambore Road.

On Friday, all three cricketers visited Zone No. 3 of the National Park in the morning. During this, the three cricketers saw the tigress Riddhi and her cubs. These three cricketers stayed for about 15 to 20 minutes in Ranthambore National Park and watched the movement of the tigers.

Gujarat Titans led by young Shubman Gill have played six matches in the current edition and have won three and lost three. They are placed at the sixth spot in the points table. They take on Delhi Capitals in their next game on April 17 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

