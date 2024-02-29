'Jagananna Housing Scheme': Roof of Newly Constructed Building Collapses in Anantapur

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

thumbnail

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): The buildings constructed by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders under the 'Jagananna House Scheme' have been collapsing. The roof of a house, which was constructed under the government scheme at the Jagananna colony in Mallapuram, Rayadurgam mandal of Anantapur district, caved in on Friday. 

According to sources, no casualty was reported as nobody was present when the incident took place. The beneficiaries alleged that Satyanarayana, the husband of the 30th Ward Councillor of Rayadurgam Municipality, was supervising the construction of the house. Following this, beneficiary Hemajyoti said that they paid another Rs 1.30 lakhs in addition to the bill of Rs 1.80 lakhs sanctioned by the government. Before the housewarming ceremony on Friday, the roof of the house had collapsed, she alleged. 

TAGGED:

Jagananna House SchemeHouse Collapsed in AnantapurJagananna Colony

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Microsoft CEO Bill Gates Meets Dolly Chaiwala in Nagpur; Video Goes Viral

Microsoft CEO Bill Gates Meets Dolly Chaiwala in Nagpur; Video Goes Viral

1 Min Read

Feb 29, 2024

Former cricketer and 2007 T20 World Cup icon Joginder Sharma has taken a tough stance against miscreants in farmers’ protest. Notably, he is deputed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Haryana’s Ambala district.

Efforts on Cancel Visas, Passports of 'Miscreants' in Farmers Protest, Says DSP Joginder Sharma

1 Min Read

Feb 29, 2024

Two magicians from Telangana’s Shamshabad have embarked on their journey blindfolded riding motorcycles to have Lord Ram’s darshan in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

Two Magicians From Hyderabad Rides Blindfolded to Ayodhya for Lord Ram's Darshan

1 Min Read

Feb 27, 2024

A couple from Gujarat tied the knot in minus 25 to 30 degrees temperature in Himachal's Lahaul Spiti district to make their wedding memorable.

Gujarat Couple Enter into Wedlock Amid Snowy Mountains in Himachal Pradesh

1 Min Read

Feb 27, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

Family of Father-Son Duo Shot Dead During Haldwani Violence in Shock, Demands Justice

Bushnell Incident Likely to Have Major Ramification in US Presidential Election

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.