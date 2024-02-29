'Jagananna Housing Scheme': Roof of Newly Constructed Building Collapses in Anantapur

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): The buildings constructed by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders under the 'Jagananna House Scheme' have been collapsing. The roof of a house, which was constructed under the government scheme at the Jagananna colony in Mallapuram, Rayadurgam mandal of Anantapur district, caved in on Friday.

According to sources, no casualty was reported as nobody was present when the incident took place. The beneficiaries alleged that Satyanarayana, the husband of the 30th Ward Councillor of Rayadurgam Municipality, was supervising the construction of the house. Following this, beneficiary Hemajyoti said that they paid another Rs 1.30 lakhs in addition to the bill of Rs 1.80 lakhs sanctioned by the government. Before the housewarming ceremony on Friday, the roof of the house had collapsed, she alleged.