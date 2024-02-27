Gujarat Couple Enter into Wedlock Amid Snowy Mountains in Himachal Pradesh

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh): A couple from Gujarat tied the knot in minus 25 to 30 degrees temperature in Himachal's Lahaul Spiti district to make their wedding memorable. The couple's wedding was performed at Morang village of Lahaul-Spiti as per Hindu tradition. A mandap was decorated on the valley amid snowfall.

A video of the wedding is making rounds on social media. The video shows some cars parked surrounded by snow. The bride alights from the car and the cameraman takes pictures of her. Later, the bride moved towards the mandap in the valley, which was covered with snow. Kaljung, a resident of Hal village and a teacher by profession, said, "A couple from Gujarat entered into wedlock according to Hindu customs amid chanting of Vedic hymns."

Ajay Baniyal, assistant officer of the Public Relations Department, posted in Kaza also shared the video on social media saying, “Nowadays couples are choosing new places to get married. Spiti Valley is also a suitable place for destination weddings. Hence, the couple from Gujarat has chosen this place for their marriage."