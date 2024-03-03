WATCH: Groom Arrives in 'Helicopter Procession' for His Wedding in Bihar's Siwan

Siwan (Bihar) : A groom arrived at his wedding ceremony in a helicopter, leaving the villagers of Pachrukhi in Bihar's Siwan speechless. Prakash Gupta is getting married to Anjali, daughter of Anil Kumar Gupta, a resident of Turkahan village in Gopalganj.

Prakash’s father Arun Kumar Gupta wanted to book the Umaid Palace in Jodhpur for his son’s wedding. Since he could not afford it, he cancelled his plan and built a 'palace-pandal' in the village itself and arranged a helicopter for bringing his son to the venue of the marriage.

"I am very happy as I wanted my son to get married at Umaid Palace in Jodhpur. But the rent there was very high, so we built a Umaid Palace-like pandal in the village. I have arranged a helicopter procession for my son's arrival at his wedding place,” Arun Kumar Gupta said.