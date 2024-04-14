WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Pays Obeisance at Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurudwara to Mark Baisakhi in Delhi

New Delhi : On Saturday night, on the occasion of Baisakhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi and paid his obeisance. In this regard, Congress released a video on Saturday night, in which it can be seen that Rahul Gandhi reached the Gurudwara and after paying obeisance, he sat in the Gurudwara for some time. During this, Rahul Gandhi was also seen listening to Shabd Kirtan and recitation of Gurbani. After this, while leaving the Gurudwara, he met the people. When Rahul came out of the Gurudwara, the local people present there took selfies with him and shook hands. The Congress leader also happily accepted everyone's greetings.

A large number of devotees had reached the Gurudwaras of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana on Saturday to celebrate Baisakhi, which marks the foundation day of Khalsa Panth (Sikh sect) by the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Rakabganj Sahib and Shishganj Sahib in Delhi are among the most sacred pilgrimage sites of Sikhism. At the same time, a crowd had gathered to pray in the Golden Temple of Amritsar. On the occasion of 325th Khalsa Sajna Day (Baisakhi), the SGPC has deployed personnel to control the crowd at the Golden Temple. There was also a rush of devotees at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in the holy city of Anandpur Sahib, where the Khalsa Panth was established in 1699. A group of pilgrims has left for Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib in Pakistan to participate in the religious gathering to commemorate Khalsa Sajna Day.