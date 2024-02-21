BTech-MBA Tea Seller Providing Employment to People

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A BTech-MBA youth has now become a tea-seller in the Meerut. When Chirag Kakkar didn't get a job according to his liking, he designed a kettle. After this, he started making over 20 different flavors of tea. Chirag has also given jobs to many people from his startup.Chirag hails from Meerut's Ganganaga area and when he could not find a job he started his own startup. He has completed his BTech and MBA. He said he tried a lot but did not get a good job. After this he decided that now he will do something so that some more youth can get employment. Chirag has provided employment to three youths. He is now trying to patent his kettle shop.According to Chirag, at the moment everyone is also appreciating his special efforts. "I am planning to start a franchise by the name 'Chai Ji' at various places. Three to four people will get employment at the stall of Chai Ji," he added. Saif, a resident of Bareilly, said he is working with Chirag and customers are satisfied.