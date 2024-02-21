BTech-MBA Tea Seller Providing Employment to People

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 23 minutes ago

thumbnail

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A BTech-MBA youth has now become a tea-seller in the Meerut. When Chirag Kakkar didn't get a job according to his liking, he designed a kettle. After this, he started making over 20 different flavors of tea. Chirag has also given jobs to many people from his startup.Chirag hails from Meerut's Ganganaga area and when he could not find a job he started his own startup. He has completed his BTech and MBA. He said he tried a lot but did not get a good job. After this he decided that now he will do something so that some more youth can get employment. Chirag has provided employment to three youths. He is now trying to patent his kettle shop.According to Chirag, at the moment everyone is also appreciating his special efforts. "I am planning to start a franchise by the name 'Chai Ji' at various places. Three to four people will get employment at the stall of Chai Ji," he added. Saif, a resident of Bareilly, said he is working with Chirag and customers are satisfied.

TAGGED:

Tea SellerEmploymentMBATea

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

80-Kg Fish Trapped in Net of Fisherman at Sarodha Dam; Villagers Say one of the Firsts for Kawardha

80-Kg Fish Trapped in Net of Fisherman at Sarodha Dam; Villagers Say one of the Firsts for Kawardha

1 Min Read

Feb 20, 2024

'Handsome' Dog Cuts Birthday Cake in Luxury Hotel

WATCH: 'Handsome' Celebrates Birthday in Luxury Hotel; Pet Food, Gift Packs Distributed

1 Min Read

Feb 20, 2024

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh CM Arrives in 21-Year-Old Alto Car to Present Budget for 2024-25

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh CM Arrives in 21-Year-Old Alto Car to Present Budget for 2024-25

1 Min Read

Feb 17, 2024

Sarchur Groom Brings 'Baarat on Camel' in Ajnala to Preserve 'Traditional Lineage'

Punjab: Sarchur Groom Brings 'Baarat on Camel' in Ajnala to Preserve 'Traditional Lineage'

1 Min Read

Feb 17, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hand Grip Strength, Provides Vital Clues about Future Diseases; Get It Checked

Explained: Climate Change Adaptation Strategies for Potential Changes in the Environment

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.