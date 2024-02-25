BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj Praises Mayawati, Calls Her Iron Lady

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj praised Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati calling her an "iron lady". Speaking to the media, Maharaj, who represents Unnao constituency in Uttar Pradesh, said that iron lady Mayawati is better than all these (other parties). She is standing in solidarity with the people of our society.”

"This can be answered only by the BJP National President JP Nadda and not Sakshi Maharaj," said the BJP MP, when asked about an alliance with any party.

Taking a dig at the opposition Congress, the BJP MP said, “After being in power for 60 years, Congress is suffering without power just like a fish is suffering without water. People know everything and an accurate answer will be given to Congress in the 2024 (Lok Sabha) elections.”