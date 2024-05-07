Voting en masse in 'Festival of Democracy': 96 members of a family cast their votes in Karnataka

Hubli (Karnataka): Kith and kin joining the celebrations of family get-togethers, weddings and other functions are quite normal, but a family comprising 96 members came together and exercised their franchise in a village in Karnataka.

The large family gathering at a polling booth in Karnataka has become the cynosure of all eyes. Polling, which is considered the ‘Festival of Democracy’, was truly celebrated by the family as they voted en masse.

In this voting fair, 96 members of the same family cast their votes in Hubli taluk and set an example for others. Family members of Kanteppa Totada hail from Noolvi village in Hubballi taluk and cast their votes in polling booths 56 and 57 of Kannada Girls School. After voting, everyone took a selfie and celebrated. In every election, the three generations of a family come by vehicle and vote.

When people belonging to urban areas do not utilise their voting rights, this family's enthusiasm to utilise their democratic right sets an example for those who do not show interest in voting despite governments declaring a holiday on polling day.