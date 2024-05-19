ETV Bharat / state

Another Mix-up in Surgery at Kerala Govt Hospital : Patient Says Wrong Implant Inserted in His Hand

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

File photo of Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode (ETV Bharat)

A man lodged a complaint with the Kerala Police alleging that an implant meant for another patient was wrongly inserted into his broken hand at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. The man was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital for surgery after being referred from Beach Hospital.

Kozhikode (Kerala): Allegations of medical negligence continued to haunt the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode in Kerala, with a man lodging a complaint with the police on Sunday alleging that an implant meant for another patient was wrongly inserted into his broken hand.

The fresh allegations surfaced just days after a doctor was suspended for allegedly operating on the tongue of a four-year-old girl, instead of surgically removing the child's sixth finger. An officer of the Medical College police station said an First Information Report (FIR) is being lodged over the alleged mix-up that took place at the Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

"The man has raised some suspicions regarding his surgery. A detailed investigation is required to ascertain the claim in the complaint," the officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The man was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital for surgery after being referred from the Beach Hospital (Government General Hospital), where he was admitted following a road mishap. The error in the treatment was reportedly detected in an X-ray after the surgery. There was no immediate reaction from the hospital or the state health department on the issue.

Government Medical College, Kozhikode was established in 1957 as the second medical college in Kerala. The vast and sprawling Medical College campus is spread over an extensive area of 270 acres. It was formerly affiliated to the University of Calicut and now to the Kerala University for Health Sciences (KUHS). This college and allied institutions serve 40 per cent of the population of Kerala.

