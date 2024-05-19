ETV Bharat / entertainment

Devara - Part 1 Fear Song: Ahead of Jr NTR's Birthday, Makers Drop First Single in 5 Languages

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

Ahead of Jr NTR's 41st birthday, makers of his upcoming film Devara: Part 1, treat fans to a musical treat. Kickstarting celebrations for the actor's birthday is Anirudh Ravichander composed first single, Fear Song.
Hyderabad: The excitement is soaring for Jr NTR fans as the first song of his upcoming movie, Devara: Part 1, was unveiled just before his birthday on May 20. Titled Fear Song and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, it marks the beginning of musical promotions for this pan-Indian action drama directed by Koratala Siva. Scheduled for release on October 10, 2024, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside Jr NTR.

What adds to the anticipation is the multilingual touch of the song, with lyrics penned by different lyricists in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Anirudh Ravichander and Santhosh Venky have lent their voices, promising a treat for fans across languages.

Devara unfolds in two parts, promising an epic cinematic experience. The star-studded cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, and others, ensuring a captivating narrative. The film was earlier slated hit hit screens in April but pushed due to production delay. Jr NTR, speaking at an event in Hyderabad, assured fans that the wait for Devara: Part 1 would be rewarding. "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases," the actor said.

Aside from this magnum opus, Jr NTR has more in store for his fans. He is set to share the screen with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel for another project. With such exciting ventures lined up, fans can expect a thrilling cinematic journey ahead.

