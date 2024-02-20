80-Kg Fish Trapped in Net of Fisherman at Sarodha Dam; Villagers Say one of the Firsts for Kawardha

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh): Fishermen living near Sarodha Dam often catch fish by casting nets in the water coming out of the dam. If they are lucky, fish weighing as heavy as two kilos to five kilos gets trapped in the net. On Tuesday too, like every other day, fishermen cast their nets into the water waiting for fish to get trapped.

To their luck, a heavy fish got trapped but was unable to fit in the net. Four to five people had to manage the fish after a lot of effort. The giant fish weighing 80 kg was then brought out by the villagers out of the water.

The villagers were elated after trapping such a big fish. They claimed that such a big fish had never been caught from the Sarodha Dam before and this was one of the firsts for the village. A huge crowd of people gathered in the village to see such a big fish.

Locals say that the history of Sarodha Dam is so big that nobody can complete a single round in a day. Considering the beauty of Sarodha Dam, the state government has also declared it to be a tourist place. Tourists flock at the dam to enjoy swimming and boating. Since the dam is in a reserve area, diverse aquatic creatures thrive in it.