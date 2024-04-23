Youth Dies After Blood Donation At SMS Medical College in Jaipur

Jaipur: A youth died allegedly after donating blood at a government hospital in Jaipur, where his relative is admitted, police said on Tuesday.

The youth had come to donate blood at the blood bank of Sawai Man Singh Medical College, commonly known as SMS Medical College, for his relative who is undergoing treatment here. After blood donation, he left home but was admitted in the emergency ward after his health condition deteriorated sometime later. The youth died during treatment and his body has been sent for post-mortem.

SMS Medical College superintendent Dr Achal Sharma said that a young man from Chaksu had come to the hospital to donate blood for his relative. Although, he was stated healthy before and during the blood donation process, his health deteriorated after returning home.

"Sometime after donating blood, he complained of chest pain. After which, his family members brought him here and he was admitted to the emergency ward. However, during treatment he died. The body has been kept in the mortuary. It is only after seeing the post-mortem report that the cause of death can be ascertained," Dr Sharma said.

According to doctors, blood donation-related deaths are rare but sometimes excessive blood loss can cause death, which is known as 'exsanguination' in medical terminology.