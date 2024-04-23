Youth Dies After Blood Donation At SMS Medical College in Jaipur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Youth Dies After Blood Donation At SMS Medical College in Jaipur

SMS Medical College superintendent said the cause of death can be ascertained after post-mortem. The deceased went home after blood donation but complained of chest pain later. After which, he was admitted in the hospital but died during treatment.

Jaipur: A youth died allegedly after donating blood at a government hospital in Jaipur, where his relative is admitted, police said on Tuesday.

The youth had come to donate blood at the blood bank of Sawai Man Singh Medical College, commonly known as SMS Medical College, for his relative who is undergoing treatment here. After blood donation, he left home but was admitted in the emergency ward after his health condition deteriorated sometime later. The youth died during treatment and his body has been sent for post-mortem.

SMS Medical College superintendent Dr Achal Sharma said that a young man from Chaksu had come to the hospital to donate blood for his relative. Although, he was stated healthy before and during the blood donation process, his health deteriorated after returning home.

"Sometime after donating blood, he complained of chest pain. After which, his family members brought him here and he was admitted to the emergency ward. However, during treatment he died. The body has been kept in the mortuary. It is only after seeing the post-mortem report that the cause of death can be ascertained," Dr Sharma said.

According to doctors, blood donation-related deaths are rare but sometimes excessive blood loss can cause death, which is known as 'exsanguination' in medical terminology.

Read more

  1. 'Blood Donors' Village': Welcome to Hanagal Taluk in Karnataka Where Everyone Is a Donor
  2. Rising Cases of Kidney Stones: A Common Ailment Grips Communities
  3. Chhatarpur Muslim youth Saved Life of Hindu woman by Donating Rare AB Negative Blood Group

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.