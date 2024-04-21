'Blood Donors' Village': Welcome to Hanagal Taluk in Karnataka Where Everyone Is a Donor

Haveri (Karnataka): Ever heard of a village where everyone is a blood donor? A village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district in Karnataka is famous for its blood donors. More than 600 villagers have registered for blood donation here and are donating blood regularly.

As per sources, Karibasappa Gondi, a police constable in the Akki Aluru police station, began this noble initiative in 2015. Snehamytri Raktadaani Balaga is an army of these people who have ensured blood donation religiously.

Even during the Coronavirus pandemic, when people suffering from blood-related diseases, including pregnant women, were dying due to lack of blood on time, the villagers of Jallapur formed a group and organised a blood donation camp to help those in distress. Since then, the camp has been a part of their culture.

In the important circles and public places of the village, awareness quotes and boards citing the importance of blood donation have been put up. Numerous posters are put up at the village bus stands so that the public can glance through them when they board buses.

The posters mostly demonstrate the importance of blood donation, people with specified diseases who cannot donate blood, how many times per year can a healthy person donate, and the benefits of blood donation.

Most of the donated blood is sent to patients from the Haveri District Hospital. Along with blood donation, plasma, and platelets are also donated. Even programmes to impart lectures to youths on the significance of blood donations are organised.

Satish Gavali, a young man from the area said, "During Corona, we heard that many pregnant women had died due to lack of blood during delivery. That's when the villagers decided to organise blood donation camps. The first blood donation camp was organised in 2020. As many as 100 units of blood were collected every day, and sent to the district hospital," he added.