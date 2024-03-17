Chhatarpur Muslim youth Saved Life of Hindu woman by Donating Rare AB Negative Blood Group

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) : “Religion does not teach hatred, Hindustan is ours”. We all have read or heard about these lines written by Mohammad Iqbal at some time or the other. A similar example of Hindu-Muslim unity was seen in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. Ejaz Ali saved the life of a Hindu woman admitted in the district hospital by donating a rare blood group. He did that by travelling 50 kilometers.

A woman named Vineeta Sen was admitted in Chhatarpur District Hospital to undergo uterus operation. The woman was bleeding continuously due to which there was anemia. Doctors asked Vineeta's husband Nandram Sen to arrange for blood. Vineeta's blood group was AB negative which is a very rare blood group. At that time this blood group was not in the district hospital.

When AB negative blood group was not found anywhere, the blood bank staff of the district hospital contacted Rafat Khan, who runs a blood donation service under the name Aapa Huzoor. Rafat Khan also tried hard to find AB negative blood but was unable to find it. Rafat came to know that the blood group of Ejaz Ali, who lives in Rajnagar, is AB negative, after which Ejaz was contacted and he immediately agreed to donate blood.

The 32 year old Ejaz Ali lives in Rajnagar and he reached Chhatarpur in his personal vehicle and offered namaz in the mosque near the hospital and broke his fast by drinking only water and reached the hospital directly. He donated a unit of blood for the woman and saved her life.

Ejaz Ali said: "No matter what the religion is, there is nothing greater than humanity. Nothing can be more virtuous than saving a human life in the month of Ramadan." Vineeta's husband Nandram Sen is very happy that his wife's life was saved and profusely thanked Ejaz Ali.