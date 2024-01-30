Gandhiji vs Netaji? A new debate comes to centre stage in Tamil Nadu politics

Chennai : While Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has gone on a tour to foreign countries including Spain and America, DMK youths under the leadership of Udhayanidhi Stalin have held an oath-taking program on January 30. In this regard, Udhayanidhi posted a message on X: "Religious fanaticism, which killed Gandhiji, is now pointing its gun towards the religious harmony of the country. Let's put an end to sectarianism."

Issues surrounding Mahatma Gandhi took center stage among the Dravidian politics suddenly. Governor R. N. Ravi, who participated in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday program on January 23, said that more that the Indian National Congress, Netaji and his Indian National Army's revolution was the reason for India's independence in 1947.

Following this, some persons raised slogans against the Governor for belittling Mahatma Gandhi's freedom struggle. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that the Governor's statement was made with a malicious motive and announced that January 30, the day when Gandhiji was killed by fanatics, would be observed as a day of religious harmony in Tamil Nadu.

Today, the DMK observed religious harmony day across Tamil Nadu. A pledge of religious harmony was taken under the leadership of Udhayanidhi Stalin in the presence of senior ministers in Chennai. Udhayanidhi said that it is the need of the hour to protect religious harmony.

What happened during World War II?: Following the latest row, a debate is going on into history. In the Second World War, the European countries were divided and fighting as the Allies and the Axis powers. Superpowers, the United States and Russia, also fought against Hitler. In the 2nd part of this World War, the Nazi Party's massacre of Jews had shocked the world.

Mahatma Gandhi's political position at that juncture is worth noting as he said that the war against Germany would be completely justified to prevent the wanton persecution of a whole race (Jews). But Netaji himself was determined not to miss even the slightest chance for India's freedom. He went first to Germany and then to Japan, formed the Indian National Army from Malaysia and invaded British India. Tamils, who were the majority in Malaysia in those days, also participated in this army. It is history that Netaji also named a regiment of his army after Mahatma Gandhi.

RN Ravi, who realized that his speech was becoming a talking point in the political arena, in a statement issued yesterday evening, mentioned that the teachings received from the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, are the best part of his life. RN Ravi has explained that Netaji's war activities caused the British to fear the Indians in the army, and because of this, India's liberation was accelerated.