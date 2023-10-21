MEET THE MAN FROM KARNATAKA WHO DONATED BLOOD 100 TIMES

Haveri: Akki Aluru village in Hanagal taluk of the Haveri district is famous as the hometown of the 'Army of Blood Soldiers'. Karabasappa Manohar Gondi of this village has now set another record. Having donated blood 100 times, he is the first blood donor in the Haveri district.

The inaugural function of the 100th Blood Donation and Blood Disorder Fighters Free Care Home was held at the Community Health Centre at Akki Aluru village in Hanagal taluk of the district. A Blood Disorder Fighters (thalassemia, hemophilia) Free Care Home was launched in the programme. Through this, for the first time in the state, the Free Care Home for Blood Disorder Fighters was inaugurated. On the occasion, blood donor Karabasappa Gondi donated blood for the 100th time. Besides him, more than 30 donors donated blood on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Karabasappa Gondi said, "Initially, there were many misbeliefs about blood donation. Hence, the Sneha Maitri Blood Army Group was formed and awareness was created among the people about the importance of blood donation. People, who were reluctant to donate blood in the beginning, are gradually donating blood."

"Sneha Maitri Blood Army has organised about 125 blood donation camps. One hundred blood donation camps were held in the Haveri district. Notably, 25 blood donation camps were organised at Akki Aalur village, which is the home of Blood Soldiers. More than 200 children in the Haveri district are suffering from various diseases, including thalassemia, hemophilia and sickle cell. These children need blood monthly, weekly and according to the treatment. Blood matching is a difficult task. Also, these children have to visit the district hospital repeatedly for blood transfusions. There is no separate department for this in the district hospital. Thus, in collaboration with Sneha Maitri Blood Army, district administration and Davanagere State Haemophilia Society, we inaugurated a Care House for bleeding fighters in Akkialur," he said.

Those children in the district can get treatment in this house. On the first Sunday of every month, all kinds of health care are provided here to such children. Earlier, I used to encourage the public to donate blood to such children. Happily, the house is now open in Akkialur. He requested that the Blood Disorder Fighters of the district should take advantage of this.