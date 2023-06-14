WORLD BLOOD DONOR DAY 2023 GHAZIABAD BASED DOCTOR LITERALLY SERVES PEOPLE HAS DONATED OVER 100 PINTS OF BLOOD SO FAR

New DelhiGhaziabad Dr Arvind Dogra is not just any other doctor who basks in the success of adding that magical twoalphabet prefix to his name Dr Dogra working as a Physician at Harsh ENT Hospital Rajnagar Ghaziabad is literally serving people with his blood having donated more than 100 pints of blood so far in order to save lives of hundreds of needy patients On the occasion of World Blood Donors Day 2023 Dr Dogra is seeking to bust the myths around blood donation Usually youth shy away from donating blood over a perception that donating blood brings weakness in the body and increases the risk of diseases But Dr Arvind Dogra is a source of inspiration for thousands of people to donate blood Dr Dogra has saved hundreds of precious lives by donating blood more than 100 times so far In a special conversation with ETV Bharat Dr Dogra said that he was inspired to donate blood during his medical studies way back in 1988 Dr Dogra said that donating blood over the years has made him realize that blood donation indeed saves precious lives Also read Canine blood donor Jimmy wins praise for saving life of pregnant dogLike his extraordinary feat of donating over 100 pints of blood Dr Dogra s blood group happens to be A negative which is considered to be a rare blood group Dr Dogra said that in the nineties he was offering his services in a private hospital in Ghaziabad when he felt the need of a blood bank at a private hospital “During that time there was no blood bank in the private hospital In such a situation when a critical patient was admitted in the hospital arranging blood was a big challenge Dr Dogra recalled In such a situation by donating blood many times the staff of the hospital were also motivated to donate blood he said Dr Dogra says that he has donated blood 114 times He has donated his blood for his family members three times Dr Dogra has made it an order to donate blood every 3 months to ensure on his part a steady supply of blood for those in need World Blood Donor Day 2023 is being observed with the theme Give blood give plasma share life share often