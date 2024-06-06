6-yr-old Boy Mauled To Death By Dogs In ​​hyderabad

Hyderabad: Street dogs reportedly mauled a six-year-old boy to death in Hyderabad on Wednesday, the police said. His family recovered his injured body from the dumping yard, where he had gone to play.

The incident occurred in Miyapur area where the stray dogs attacked Satvik (6), a class 1 student, while he was playing. According to Miyapur CI, Durgaramalingaprasad, Satvik's mother Shirisha had died four years ago due to illness. He lived in Makta Mahbubpet village and during his school holidays he used to accompany his grandmother to Dharmapuri Kshetra, where she begged, Durgaramalingaprasad said.

On Tuesday, instead of going with his grandmother, he said that he would play outside and went to the dumping yard. When he did not return home even at night, his family members started searching for him in the surrounding areas.

On Wednesday morning, his father, Veeresh, went to the dumping yard looking for him. He found Satvik lying on the ground with severe wounds and had succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

On information, a team from Miyapur police station reached the spot and conducted an investigation. The initial probe revealed that the boy had died of injuries in suspected dog attack. Further investigations are underway, Durgaramalingaprasad added.