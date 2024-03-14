Woman, Her 3-year-old Son Crushed to Death After Jumping In Front of Moving Train in Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her three-year-old old son were crushed to death by a speeding train after the woman jumped in front of the train along with the child due to a suspected family dispute in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday March 13, police said.

The incident has come to light near the Reshu Vihar railway gate in the district on Wednesday evening.

A police official said that on Wednesday evening the police received information about the bodies of a woman and a three-year-old boy lying near the colony between Reshu Vihar gate of New Mandi Kotwali of Muzaffarnagar and the railway station.

After receiving the information, Civil Lines police station and New Mandi Kotwali police reached the spot and the bodies were identified. CO Mandi Rupali Rao said that Vinod, a resident of Bhartia Colony, New Mandi, identified the woman as his wife Reetu Tomar on the basis of her clothes. The New Mandi Kotwali police sent both the bodies for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that the woman jumped in front of the moving train due to a family dispute. Police said that the woman's maternal family lives in Mohammadpur village of Haridwar and they have been informed about the incident. The woman's husband is being interrogated in the case. Prima facie it seems that the woman has taken the extreme step due to a family dispute.

The woman's body was badly mutilated and the child had a head injury. Further action will be taken on the basis of post mortem report, police said.