Ten wagons of goods train derail in Delhi

author img

By ANI

Published : 59 minutes ago

A goods train derailed near Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station, casualties not ruled out: Railway police

A goods train derailed near Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station, casualties not ruled out: Railway police

New Delhi: Around ten wagons of a goods train derailed and overturned on the Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in the Delhi area on Saturday morning, officials said. According to Delhi police, the derailment incident occurred near Zakhira flyover at around 11.52 am. "Today, February 17, information was received at 11.52 hrs regarding the derailment of a train near Zakhira Flyover," police said.

"At the spot, it was found that a goods train had derailed and 10 bogies had turned down," they said. Meanwhile, railway and fire department officials have reached the spot, and started the rescue operation.

More details are awaited.

TAGGED:

goods train derail in DelhiTrain derails in DelhiGoods train derails

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.