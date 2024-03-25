Holi Celebration in Faridabad Turns Violent as Congress Leaders Indulge in Brawl with Party Worker

Faridabad (Haryana): What began as a joyous celebration of colours swiftly descended into chaos as a Holi event in Faridabad turned violent due to a brawl instigated by Congress leaders.

The quarrel at the 'Holi Milan Samaroh' organised by Haryana Pradesh Congress spokesperson Sumit Gaur involved former Congress Secretary Mahendra Sharma and former Congress MLA Lalit Nagar.

The incident took place over the issue of sharing a sofa with a party worker during the event. The video of the incident has also come to the fore.

According to official sources, other leaders at the spot and authorities swiftly intervened to diffuse the escalating tensions and restore order, but not before the altercation marred what was meant to be a day of jubilation and community bonding.

Sources said that the event which was organised near the Khedi bridge here began with party workers and leaders applying colours to each other.

Sources added that Kavi Sammelan was also organised and sofas for VIPs were arranged in the front. Amid this Congress Secretary Mahendra Sharma and former Congress MLA Lalit Nagar clashed with a party worker after he sat on the sofa in which the two leaders were about to sit, they added.

Verbal exchanges soon spiralled into physical altercations as Lalit Nagar pushed the worker and tried hitting him. Sumit Gaur intervened to diffuse the escalating tensions. Gaur also asked the worker to sit somewhere else but the worker refused. The matter was later resolved after Gaur's intervention, sources added.