14 Priests Hurt as Fire Engulfs Mahakal Temple During Holi Celebration; Shah Monitoring Situation

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Holi celebrations turned sombre in Ujjain, known as Lord Mahakal's city, on Monday which saw a fire blaze in the Mahakal temple where 14 priests were left injured sparking apprehension among devotees, who ran helter-skelter following the fire incident. The fire broke out at the 'garbhagriha' or the sanctum santorum of Mahakal Temple during the 'Bhasma aarti' at around 5.49 am. The victims were immediately admitted to the burn ward of the district hospital, sources confirmed.

Out of the 14 injured, nine have been referred to a hospital in Indore as their condition remains critical. The fire was doused with the help of a fire extinguisher, authorities said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya have met the injured persons who are undergoing treatment at Aurobindo Hospital in Indore.

Reacting to the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. Taking to his official handle X informed that he spoke to state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and said all necessary assistance was being provided to the injured.

"The local administration is providing assistance and treatment to the injured. I pray to Baba Mahakal for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah posted on his X handle.

Earlier this day, CM Yadav, whose birthday falls on Monday, also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the fire via social media. The post read, "The accident that happened this morning during Bhasma Aarti in the sanctum sanctorum of Baba Mahakal temple is sad. I have been in touch with the administration since this morning. Everything is under control. It is a prayer to Baba Mahakal that all the injured get a complete recovery soon."

Soon after the incident, Ujjain inspector-general of Police, Santosh Kumar Singh, commissioner Sanjay Gupta and collector Neeraj Kumar Singh reached the district hospital to oversee the healthcare being provided to the injured priests.

Two versions surfaced as the cause of the fire in the Mahakal temple. Singh said during the 'Bhasma aarti', colour fell on the aarti plate, and the incident ignited the spark at the holy place.

On the other hand, some eyewitnesses said that the fire erupted while 'gulal' was being thrown as part of a religious ceremony. Gulal came into contact with fire which engulfed a portion of the temple sparking fear among devotees.

The Collector of Ujjain, Neeraj Kumar Singh, further ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and asked the investigating committee to hand in its report within three days.