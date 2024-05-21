Uttarakhand Govt to Launch Verification Drive 'to Restore True Identity' of State

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has decided to resume the verification drive in the state once the Lok Sabha election Model Code of Conduct ends, in order to “restore the true identity” of the Himalayan state.

Talking to reporters in Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that running verification drives in the state is not a new thing. “The government had run a verification drive earlier also. In such a situation, this time the verification drive will be conducted with full strictness. The main objective of running the verification drive is that the true identity of the state of Uttarakhand should not be spoiled at any cost. For that, the government has launched anti-conversion law, anti-riot law and anti-encroachment campaigns. In such a situation, this work will continue further,” Dhami said. According to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, the campaign will be started after the model code of conduct ends.

BJP MLA Umesh Sharma said that a “lot of people from other states have come and settled here”. “Many criminal incidents are happening in the state. In such a situation, to avoid these things and to make Uttarakhand free from crime, it is necessary to identify the criminals coming from outside,” Sharma said.

Earlier also, on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a campaign was started to carry out police verification of the people coming to Uttarakhand from other states.

The issue of alleged attempts at “demographic change” has arisen many times in the state of Uttarakhand in the past. A concern has been expressed over the increasing number of people of particular communities in the hilly areas of the state.