Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Ramnagari Ayodhya on Tuesday to have darshan of the newly installed Lord Ram idol at the Ram Mandir. The Uttarakhand CM, who was accompanied by his cabinet minister was given a grand welcome by the district administration officials and BJP leaders at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport on his arrival.

Dhami along with the entire cabinet left for Ram Temple. Before heading towards the temple, he talked to media persons outside the airport. Dhami said that a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram is ready in Ayodhya “is the victory of all Ram devotees and those who believe in Sanatan Dharma”. Every Ram devotee wants to reach Ayodhya and see Lord Shri Ram, he said.

“A long struggle had to be done and many sacrifices had to be made. Today a temple of Lord Shri Ram has been built. Ram devotees are reaching Ayodhya and visiting it. This in itself is a matter of pride and a victory for Sanatan Dharma. We are feeling proud to come to Ayodhya,” he added. On the question of building Uttarakhand Sadan in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “We have requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide the land in Ayodhya. The sooner the land becomes available, the sooner we will start work on this scheme”.

He said that Ayodhya and Uttarakhand “have a very deep relationship”. A large number of Ram devotees from Uttarakhand come to Ayodhya to worship, he said. “If we get land available in time, we will build Uttarakhand Sadan for the Ram devotees coming to Ayodhya from Uttarakhand, so that the Ram devotees of Uttarakhand coming here can get facilities,” he added.

On the question of edge to the BJP due to the Ayodhya's Ram temple in the 2024 elections, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that “Lord Shri Ram is everywhere. His blessings are upon everyone. Lord Shri Ram has never been a political issue nor have we ever tried to do politics in the name of Lord Shri Ram”.

“Every Ram devotee gets his blessings and in the next election also, Ram devotees will get the blessings of Lord Shri Ram,” he added.