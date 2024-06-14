Maoist Leader Issues Statement Fearing 6 Held By Police Would Be Killed In Fake Encounter

Venkatapuram: The Maoists have apprehended that six persons, including three of their cadres, who were taken into police custody in Telangana's Mulugu district, would be killed in fake encounter. Police, however, denied of having arrested anyone.

A statement issued on Thursday by Maoist leader, Shantha, Venkatapuram-Vajedu area committee secretary stated that three unarmed Maoists cadres and three villagers were arrested from the Telangana-Chhattisgarh forest borders and taken to Venkatapuram police station on Wednesday. The statement, which has gone viral on social media said the unarmed Maoists cadres are Rita, Moti and Idmal.

The Maoist leader alleged that the innocent villagers were on their way to the forest when they were caught by police. He apprehended that all six would be killed by police in fake encounter and demanded that they should be produced before the court immediately.

Venkatapuram CI Bhandari Kumar said they have not detained anyone.

Notably, teams of Greyhounds, the anti-Naxal force of the State police, and special forces went to the Tadapala forest area in Venkatapuram mandal as part of a drive to detect landmines and Maoist movements in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border forests.

On Thursday, a woman got injured after she stepped onto a pressure activated mine near Karrigutta area of Venkatapuram mandal. The woman was among 100 villagers who were on their way to Beeda Mallana temple near Doli village. She was admitted to Venkatapuram hospital for treatment.

Read more

Jharkhand: Top Maoist Cadres In Fear Of 'Ghosts' In Palamu