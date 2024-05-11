ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Groom among 4 Dead in Road Accident on Jhansi-Kanpur Highway

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. A case has been lodged and the police is investigating the matter to trace the absconding truck driver.
A bridegroom going to attend his wedding along with three others were burnt alive to death when their car caught fire after getting hit by a speeding truck on the Jhansi-Kanpur highway on Friday.(Photo: ETV Bharat)

Four people including the groom were killed while two others were saved by passersby and admitted to a local hospital after the bridegroom's car caught fire when hit by a speeding DCM on the Jhansi-Kanpur Highway late on Friday night.

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a bridegroom who was on his his way to attend his wedding along with three others were burnt alive to death after their four-wheeler caught fire when hit by a truck on the Jhansi-Kanpur Highway late on Friday night.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. A case has been lodged and the police is investigating the matter to trace the absconding truck driver.

The deceased have been identified as Akash Ahirwar (25), the bridegroom, his brother Ashish and nephew Ishu and the taxi driver. Two other individuals, Ravi and Ramesh traveling in the car were somehow saved and have been admitted to the local medical college. However, their conditions are critical.

As per sources, passersby saved the two injured by risking their lives after the truck hit the bridegroom's car from behind on the Parichha overbridge. Within no time the car erupted into a ball of fire, attracting locals' attention. Police and fire brigade were alerted after which both rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after an hour.

Other family members of the bridegroom were present at a distance from the groom’s car. By the time they arrived the car was engulfed in flames. The police somehow extinguished the fire and evacuated the people from inside.

Police on Saturday said the groom’s car carrying a wedding procession was hit from behind by a speeding DCM on an over bridge under the jurisdiction of the Baragaon police station on Jhansi-Kanpur Highway.

