Three Dead After Speeding Car Rams Truck in Bihar's Bhagalpur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

Updated : May 10, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

Cops and locals gather at the site of an accident in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Friday May 10, 2024
Cops and locals gather at the site of an accident in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Friday May 10, 2024(ETV Bharat)

The accident took place early today morning in front of Jyoti Dhaba adjacent to Makandpur Chowk in Navgachiya where a speeding car rammed into the truck sideways leading to the on spot death of the three local youth traveling in the vehicle. The car was also wrecked in the powerful collision.

Three Dead After Speeding Car Rams Truck in Bihar's Bhagalpur (ETV Bharat)

Bhagalpur: In a horrific road accident, reported from Bihar, three people died after the car they were traveling in rammed into a truck in Bhagalpur district of the state during the early hours on Friday, an official said. The accident took place in front of Jyoti Dhaba adjacent to Makandpur Chowk in Navgachiya police station of the district.

A police official said that the speeding car rammed into the truck after the driver lost control over the vehicle. All three youths traveling in the car died on the spot in the accident.

Soon after being informed about the accident, a team of Gopalpur police rushed to the spot. The collision was so powerful that the car was completely wrecked in the accident and got stuck underneath the truck. Police had to call a crane and the truck was lifted and the car and the bodies of the victims taken out. The bodies have been taken into custody by the police and sent for post-mortem. Police have also called the family members of the three deceased about the accident. The bodies will be handed over to the families after necessary legal formalities.

Locals were the first to report about the accident to the police. Locals said that it seemed as if the tire of a truck burst but when they went closer and looked, the car had hit the truck from behind. The collision was so strong that the entire car came under the truck, they said.

Gopalpur police station in-charge said that the bodies have been recovered. “The post-mortem will confirm whether all three were in a state of intoxication. The truck has also been taken into custody," he said.

Last Updated :May 10, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

