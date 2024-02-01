Loading...

Uttar Pradesh: Court Sentences 10 Accused to Life Imprisonment in 2014 Saharanpur Double Murder Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

Court representational pic

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Lalit Narayan Jha on Wednesday sentenced the 10 accused to life and also imposed Rs 2 lakh fine on them in connection with the murder of two real brothers over a land dispute. While one accused is a juvenile, another accused has died during the trial.

Saharanpur: In a major development with regard to a nine-year-old twin murder over a land dispute, a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur convicted 10 accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment on Wednesday, sources said. It is learnt that Additional District and Sessions Judge Lalit Narayan Jha convicted the 10 accused involved in the incident.

Assistant government advocate Sonveer Singh said that the incident had taken place in the village Thetki of Deoband on 28 November 2014. Two real brothers identified as Sanawwar (35) and Alamgir (40), sons of Khurshid, were shot dead over a dispute over an ancestral house. Following the double murder, Mukarram Ali, a member of the victim's family, had filed a case against a total of 12 people including Sarfaraz, Sartaj and Sattar sons of Ikram; Usman, Lukman and Shanu sons of Islam; Syed, son of Imran; Gayyur and Mashroor sons of Irfan and their uncle Salim of the same village.

One accused was a minor during the incident, while one accused has died during the trial of the case. A case was registered against 12 people in the case after which the police had filed charge sheets in the court after investigation. With the court finally convicting and sentencing the accused to jail, a fine of Rs 2 lakh was also imposed on all the accused.

The family of the two victims has welcomed the court's decision. Meanwhile, in another court related news from Telangana, a special CBI court sentenced former chairman of Railway Recruitment Board-Mumbai Satendra Mohan, former CEO of Hasan-Mangalore Railway Development Board A K Jagannatham, and 8 others to 5 years rigorous imprisonment in the question paper leak case.

The CBI court in Hyderabad also imposed a fine of Rs 7.87 lakh on the accused.

  1. Read more: Kerala court sentences Assam man to 82 yrs in prison for raping minor step-daughter
  2. Kerala: Court Sentences Three to 90 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment in Pooppara Gang Rape Case
  3. Rajasthan TADA Court Sentences Khalistani Terrorist to 7 Years in Jail in 1989 Weapon Recovery Case

TAGGED:

Saharanpur double murder convictionCourt 10 convicts life imprisonmentdouble murder life imprisonmentSaharanpur Double Murder

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.