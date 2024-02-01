Uttar Pradesh: Court Sentences 10 Accused to Life Imprisonment in 2014 Saharanpur Double Murder Case

Saharanpur: In a major development with regard to a nine-year-old twin murder over a land dispute, a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur convicted 10 accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment on Wednesday, sources said. It is learnt that Additional District and Sessions Judge Lalit Narayan Jha convicted the 10 accused involved in the incident.

Assistant government advocate Sonveer Singh said that the incident had taken place in the village Thetki of Deoband on 28 November 2014. Two real brothers identified as Sanawwar (35) and Alamgir (40), sons of Khurshid, were shot dead over a dispute over an ancestral house. Following the double murder, Mukarram Ali, a member of the victim's family, had filed a case against a total of 12 people including Sarfaraz, Sartaj and Sattar sons of Ikram; Usman, Lukman and Shanu sons of Islam; Syed, son of Imran; Gayyur and Mashroor sons of Irfan and their uncle Salim of the same village.

One accused was a minor during the incident, while one accused has died during the trial of the case. A case was registered against 12 people in the case after which the police had filed charge sheets in the court after investigation. With the court finally convicting and sentencing the accused to jail, a fine of Rs 2 lakh was also imposed on all the accused.

The family of the two victims has welcomed the court's decision. Meanwhile, in another court related news from Telangana, a special CBI court sentenced former chairman of Railway Recruitment Board-Mumbai Satendra Mohan, former CEO of Hasan-Mangalore Railway Development Board A K Jagannatham, and 8 others to 5 years rigorous imprisonment in the question paper leak case.

The CBI court in Hyderabad also imposed a fine of Rs 7.87 lakh on the accused.