Loading...

Kerala court sentences Assam man to 82 yrs in prison for raping minor step-daughter

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 7:48 PM IST

A Kerala court sentenced a man from Assam to 82 years in prison for raping and impregnating his 13-year-old step-daughter over two years. The man will serve 20 years each for four offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and two years under the Juvenile Justice Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh on him.

A Kerala court sentenced a man from Assam to 82 years in prison for raping and impregnating his 13-year-old step-daughter over two years. The man will serve 20 years each for four offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and two years under the Juvenile Justice Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh on him.

Kochi: A Kerala court sentenced a person from Assam living in the state to a cumulative imprisonment of 82 years on Wednesday for repeatedly raping and impregnating his 13-year-old step-daughter over two years ago. He will serve a maximum of 20 years for the crime. Perumbavoor Fast Track Special Court judge Dinesh M Pillai sentenced the man to 20 years each for four different offences under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and two years under the Juvenile Justice Act, for a total of 82 years, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Sindhu said.

However, as the sentences have to be served concurrently and the highest of the jail terms given to the man is 20 years, he will serve 20 years in prison, the SPP said. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh on the convict, ordering that it be paid as compensation to the victim, if the amount is recovered from the man.

The girl, who hails from West Bengal, was raped for five days by her step father who threatened her with a knife at their place of residence near Kuruppampady here, the prosecutor said. As a result of the rape, the child became pregnant, the SPP said, adding that the pregnancy was medically terminated.

Read More

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">
  1. Vijayapura man awarded death sentence for killing woman by setting her on fire
  2. Allahabad HC suspends sentence of disqualified BJP MLA Vikram Saini

TAGGED:

Kerala CourtRape sentenceRapeStep daughter

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.