Kerala: Court Sentences Three to 90 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment in Pooppara Gang Rape Case

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

Three accused, who were involved in the rape case of a minor girl in Idukki in May 2022, were sentenced to 90 years of jail by a fast-track court on Tuesday.

Idukki (Kerala): The Devikulam fast-track special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced 90 years of rigorous imprisonment to all the three accused for the gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Pooppara in Kerala’s Idukki district which took place in May 2022. The accused have been identified as Sugandh, Shivakumar and Samuel, natives of Pooppara. One of the six accused in the case was acquitted due to lack of evidence, while two minor accused are in Thodupuzha Juvenile Court.

Devikulam Fast Track Special Court Judge PA Sirajjudeen sentenced the three accused to 90 years of imprisonment and ordered them to pay a fine of Rs 40,000 each. The court also decided to hand over this amount to the girl. If the fine is not paid, they have to serve imprisonment for eight more months, the court said.

A complaint was lodged at the police station stating that a 14-year-old migrant girl, who came to a tea plantation with her friend in Pooppara, was molested by the accused, natives of Pooppara and the girl's accomplice was brutally beaten up. There were six accused in the incident, including two minors.

