Gang rape of minor in Rajasthan's Gangdhar, two detained, POCSO case lodged

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

Two persons were detained in a gang rape case registered at the Gangdhar police station in Rajasthan. The victim was a minor student who accused four to five persons of committing the offence. A case has been registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and investigation is on.

Jhalawar (Rajasthan) : A case of gang rape of a minor has come to light in Gangdhar police station area of ​​the Jhalawar district, Rajasthan. This is the second major incident of gang rape in the district in the last one month. Frequent rape incidents became a matter of alarm among the residents.

Police have detained two people in connection with the Gangdhar gang rape. The victim minor student is studying in class 11. After the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and investigation has been started.

In the gang rape case filed at Gangdhar police station, the victim said in her complaint that she had gone out for a walk on the river bank. During this time, 4 to 5 people surrounded her. The victim said that the accused started blackmailing her by showing photographs. In the complaint, the victim has accused 5 people.

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and detained two people in this matter. Also, the medical examination of the victim is being done. After which further action will be taken. The police has started investigation into the entire episode. Even before this incident, two minor youths had committed gangrape of a woman who had gone out to collect foil from the garbage in the Sadar police station area of ​​Jhalawar. After this, the police took action by arresting both the minors.

