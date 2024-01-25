Rajasthan TADA Court Sentences Khalistani Terrorist to 7 Years in Jail in 1989 Weapon Recovery Case

Ajmer: A TADA Court in Rajasthan has sentenced terrorist Sukh Darshan Singh to seven years imprisonment in the 1989 case related to recovery of a huge quantity of weapons in his house. While pronouncing the verdict on Thursday, TADA Court has sentenced accused Sukh Darshan Singh to 7 years imprisonment in the Arms Act case.

Special Public Prosecutor TADA Court Brijesh Pandey said that the case dates back to January 1989 when four Khalistanis were arrested by the security forces while crossing the Pakistan border. When the police interrogated Gyan Singh, one of the arrested accused, he told the security forces that all of them were going to Pakistan to collect ammunition.

He also revealed during interrogation that he had already brought weapons from Pakistan for the Khalistani movement in Punjab. It was during the interrogation of the said accused Gyan Singh that Sukh Darshan Singh's name had surfaced in the case. During interrogation, the police came to know that 10 AK 56 rifles and 6 thousand 280 cartridges were hidden underground in Sukh Darshan Singh's house.

The police took accused Gyan Singh to Sukh Darshan Singh's house at Khudia village in Faridkot, Punjab to trace the cache of arms and ammunition which were found concealed underground at Sukh Darshan Singh's house. Police arrested Sukh Darshan Singh on January 10, 1989 and registered cases against accused Sukh Darshan Singh under various sections including TADA Act and Arms Act.

However, Darshan was absconding for 30 years after he was out on bail. Accused Sukh Darshan Singh had surrendered in October 2023 before the police.



