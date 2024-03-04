Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gets bomb threat, probe underway

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received a bomb threat following which, a case was registered and investigations were initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The threat call was received at the control room on March 2 and an FIR was registered at the Mahanagar police station against the unknown caller yesterday. The STF, ATS and Lucknow Police have launched a probe to nab the caller by tracing his mobile phone.

According to officials, Udham Singh, head constable in the control room of the police headquarters received a call on Saturday where the caller told that UP CM Yogi Adityanath would be blown up. The head constable said that before he could ask anything, the caller disconnected the call.

Metropolitan Inspector Akhilesh Kumar Mishra said that after receiving the complaint yesterday, a case was registered immediately and investigation is underway.

The threat call has alerted the security agencies and searches have been launched by STF and ATS teams.

However, this is not the first time that CM has received a death threat. Earlier, a dozen such threats were received by him and all were found to be hoax. The last threat was issued ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya and two persons were arrested by UP STF from Lucknow.