Hoax Bomb Threat Call for Kolkata-Bound Flight at Delhi Airport, Probe On

New Delhi: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport received a bomb call concerning a Delhi-Kolkata flight this morning and later was declared a hoax after conducting a thorough investigation. Security personnel at the airport were put on high alert and necessary protocols were initiated for passengers' safety. Also, a case has been registered and probe initiated in this connection.

According to Delhi Police, a bomb threat call was received at around 5.15 am in regard to a Kolkata-bound flight that was scheduled to depart from Delhi airport sometime later. "Subsequent security checks revealed it to be bogus. Despite this, necessary safety protocols were enacted for ensuring security of passengers. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and investigations are underway," DCP IGI Usha Rangnani said.

The incident occurred a month after a bomb threat call was received for a SpiceJet flight from Darbhanga to Delhi that had later turned out to be a hoax call. The security at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was put on high alert and a massive search search operation was launched after receiving the call at the airport's reservation office.

After the flight landed in Delhi airport, all 210 passengers were deplaned and the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay where security agencies carried out intensive searches. The probe found the threat to be a hoax.

A few days earlier, a 20-year-old youth was held for making hoax bomb threat calls at the airport and prior to this, another man from Bihar was arrested for same charges.