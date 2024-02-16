Rajasthan: Jaipur Airport Again Receives Hoax Threat Mail; Probe Underway

Jaipur: In the second such instance in the last one and half months, the Jaipur International Airport in Rajasthan on Friday received bomb threat mail sending the security grid in a tizzy, sources said. The bomb threat turned out to be a hoax as no explosive material was found during the subsequent search operation at the airport.

DCP East Gyanchand Yadav informed that a threat to blow up the airport was received in the official mail of Jaipur International Airport on Thursday night. After about 10 hours, CISF received information about the threatening mail, he said adding the CISF was alerted accordingly. As soon as information about the matter was received, the police and bomb squad team reached the spot.

The security agencies conducted an intensive checking campaign at Jaipur Airport, he said adding heavy police deployment was made at the airport. Yadav said that a Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad and QRT were also pressed into service to look for a possible explosive. However, after intensive search and combing operation at the airport, no bomb or suspicious object was found anywhere during the investigation, Yadav informed.

Accordingly, the airport administration heaved a sigh of relief. This is the second such bomb threat to the Jaipur airport in the last less than two months. Earlier on December 27, a threatening mail was received at the Jaipur airport, which too had triggered a massive search and combing operation at the airport.

Following the latest incident, a report has been lodged at the airport police station by the airport administration regarding the threat from unknown people to bomb Jaipur airport by sending mail on the official email of the airport. Taking the matter seriously, the police have started investigating the matter. Help of cyber experts is also being sought in this regard.